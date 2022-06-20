ST. LOUIS– Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens on Monday is being roundly criticized for a campaign ad in his race for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination that depicts a military-style hunt for other Republicans.

Greitens has regularly called out RINOs, short for Republicans in Name Only, as he’s styled himself as a far-right candidate to appeal to former President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again or MAGA wing of the party.

The ad features Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, along with what looks like a military unit that bursts through a door with flashbangs and guns drawn. Greitens encourages supporters to get a “RINO hunting permit” that doesn’t expire “until we save our country.”

Greitens leads the most recent polling in a crowded primary field in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, but has been dogged by his resignation as governor in 2018 amid legal and ethical scandal following accusations he assaulted a hairdresser with whom he had an extramarital affair. More recently, his ex-wife has accused him of physical abuse, a claim he has denied as the pair works through a child custody fight. National Republicans have feared that a Greitens win in the primary could put what should be a safe GOP seat in play in November.

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who released her own Senate ad Monday, said in a statement "Eric Greitens is an abuser, a blackmailer, and less than ten years ago — a Democrat. There is no basement too low for him to cover up his past Obama support & blindfold Missourians into believing he represents their values...To be clear: The only RINO featured in Eric Greitens’ web video is himself.”

“Not surprising from a narcissistic sociopath and poser of a man. I’ll give the scumbag this ... he makes a convincing case for Red Flag laws”, said C.W. Gardner, of St. Louis, one of nearly 20 candidates in the race.

Others have speculated that the ad's true purpose is to get it pulled down by social media platforms so that Greitens is seen as fighting tech censorship. By Monday afternoon, Twitter flagged the ad but did not remove it. "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the ad was removed from Facebook "for violating our policies prohibiting violence and incitement."

When asked if it believed the ad was an attempt to incite violence or if the campaign had been asked to take it down from any platforms Monday, a Greitens spokesperson said the ad “speaks for itself.”