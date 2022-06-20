In an interview with ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger said that he and his family received a letter threatening to execute him, as well as his wife and 5-month-old son.

“This threat that came in, it was mailed to my house,” Kinzinger, one of just two Republicans on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, said. “We got it a couple of days ago and it threatens to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child.”

“We've never seen or had anything like that,” Kinzinger told anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. “It was sent from the local area.”

Here is the letter. Addressed to my wife, sent to my home, threatening the life of my family. The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is the what you want @GOP? Pastors?



https://t.co/YimZJcFp4W pic.twitter.com/BBgZ6Teur3 — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 19, 2022

"The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth," Kinzinger wrote on Twitter before calling out his own party: "Is the what you want @GOP?"

The Illinois Republican has received widespread criticism for his outspoken anti-Trump stance, and not just from politicians within his own party. He told The New York Times last year that nearly a dozen members of his family wrote him a letter in the days after he called for Trump's removal from power, accusing him of being part of "the devil’s army."

“Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God!” they wrote, Kinzinger told the Times. “You have embarrassed the Kinzinger family name!”

Kinzinger also told NBC's "Meet the Press" last year that he's "gotten a letter, a certified letter, twice from the same people, disowning me and claiming I’m possessed by the devil."

The Illinois Republican alleged Sunday that his party has "has utterly failed the American people at truth" and said that he was "very worried" about future elections, including the 2024 presidential election.

"We focus so much on what goes on in D.C. and Congress and the Senate, but when you have these election judges that are going to people that don't believe basically in democracy, authoritarians, 2024 is going to be a mess," he told ABC News.

"Wake up, America," he added. "Wake up, Republicans, because this is not going to be good for you if you think it is."

Kinzinger told ABC News that he is “not worried personally” but is concerned for the safety of his family: “I don't worry, but now that I have a wife and kids, of course, it's a little different.”

“There's violence in the future, I’m going to tell you,” he warned. “And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can't expect any differently.”

The House Select Committee is set to hold its fouth hearing on Tuesday, this one focused on pressure the former president and his allies exerted on state officials to try and overturn the results of the 2020 election.