JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. – Treasure hunters from all over the country are flocking to North Carolina June 17 and 18 for the 10th annual 301 Endless Yard Sale.

The 301 Endless Yard Sale is running Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s 100 miles of vendors selling goods on U.S. Highway 301 along Halifax, Nash, Wilson, Johnston and Harnett Counties

Locals say the event benefits local economies by boosting sales of small businesses across the state

It’s a 100-mile stretch of sales, spanning from Halifax, Nash, Wilson, Johnston and Harnett counties.

Organizers say the event typically brings in tens of thousands of people to the state, and they’re expecting to see upwards of 50,000 for this year’s sale.

Tommy Abdalla is one of the founding members of the event, who based the idea off the 400 Mile Sale in Kentucky.

“I took the idea to our local mayor, and she said for us to have the yard sale here,” Abdalla said. “It brings in a lot of people in, it brings in a lot of money. Everybody’s excited and they’re happy.”

Abdalla says he’s been a part of the festivities each year since its inception, not letting two hip replacements slow him down.

“I don’t want to be sitting down. I can do that when I die,” Abdalla laughed. “I want to be out here, right in the middle of everything, and seeing everyone, and I like shopping the things, too.”

People can find deals on everything from tools, vintage antiques, classic signs, toys and much more.

“It’s going to be crazy, and we love it!” Abdalla said. “We get to see people we haven’t seen in years. And we show the people that come in from out of state what we have to offer here in North Carolina.”

If you go, bring cash and prepare to pack on the sunscreen and wear comfortable shoes.