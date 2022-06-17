WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair is nearly two months away, but there is a large hiring push taking place right now to ensure they are fully staffed.

The Wisconsin State Fair needs to hire several hundred people for the eleven days of the fair. They also are trying to fill other positions that will work a few weeks before and after the fair.

Jobs include admissions, guest services, grounds crews, and other roles.

Dennis Brooks has been working part time at the State Fair for nearly two decades.

Brooks works at an information booth helping to answer questions for fair-goers. To him, the job is always exciting.

“When you work the information booths, it is the most incredible job. I can’t tell you how many thousands of people we help during State Fair,” said Brooks.

Samantha Dennis handles hiring for State Fair.

Dennis said the fact that most positions don’t require a long-term commitment is a good selling point for a wide variety of people.

“It is great for high schoolers who don’t want their entire summer taken, retirees that just one some extra money in their pocket. Also, for people with a full-time job who want to pick up some extra gas money because that is kind of a thing right now,” said Dennis.

To learn more about the positions available with the Wisconsin State Fair, visit their hiring website.