GREENSBORO, N.C. — Richard Glenn has been taking care of lawns for over 30 years.

“My teacher, Ron Journey [sic], when I was in the sixth grade, took time to teach me how and blessed me,” Glenn said. “I’ve been doing it ever since.”

What You Need To Know

North Carolina has reached triple-digit temperatures and neared 110-degree heat indexes this week

Outdoor workers are trying to figure out ways to stay cool

Richard Glenn, owner of Affordable Lawn Care in Greensboro, says regular breaks are his key

But this week, it’s a little less enjoyable than usual with the weather being a big factor.

“Extremely hot,” Glenn said with a laugh. ”You got to have a whole lot of water and work in the shade when it’s hot!”

Temperatures around the state have been in the triple digits this week with heat indices nearing 110.

“Well, you try to take breaks when you can. What I normally do is, I work a couple hours, then I go to a diner or something, get me something to drink from one of the local spots,” Glenn said. “Then go back out at it again, take 10-15 minute breaks till I get done.”

The heat doesn’t stop him or the other roughly 4% of North Carolinians who work outdoors.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has both Raleigh and Charlotte in the top 15 for the percentage of people working outdoors in cities with more than a million people. Charlotte is ranked 14th with 3.6% of its population working outdoors, while Raleigh is in 11th with 3.8%.

“Still trimming bushes, cutting trees, putting out moats, whatever it takes,” Glenn said. “Keep the yards looking good.”

So even on scorchers like this week, you’ll see him out there.

“This is something that I love to do, been doing it for over 30 years,” he said. “Can’t see me doing nothing else."