TAMPA, Fla. — As the reality of inflation sets in, Hillsborough County Public Schools is launching an effort to pass a mileage referendum on the upcoming primary ballot on August 23.

Tax money generated from the referendum would help fund teacher pay raises in the district that has been fighting a teacher shortage since the pandemic.

“We have surrounding counties such as Manatee, Sarasota and Pinellas that already have this and they are taking our employees everyday,” said Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis. “We see Pasco is going out and Polk will go out next year. We have to stand strong and fill the gaps."

Those gaps Davis is talking about are in the amount of money schools have received from the state over the past 15 years to help fund teacher salaries.

Davis said in the past 15 years, overall inflation has increased by more than 30 percent, while the state has only increased funding to schools by just under 8 percent.

“That's openly concerning,” Davis said. “So we've got to do something differently in Hillsborough County to be able to bring this issue, this national crisis to the forefront, and be able to keep our best teachers in front of our children everyday. Our children deserve it."

There are currently 21 counties in Florida that have approved an increased mileage rate to support local school districts, yet a teacher shortage in Florida persists.

Hillsborough schools says there is a deficit of 4,000 teachers statewide, which impacts some 84,000 students.

If Hillsborough’s mileage rate is approved by voters, teachers would see a pay raise of $4,000, while non-instructional staff would see a $2,000 raise.