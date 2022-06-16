The chairman of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol says that the panel will “soon” seek an interview with Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

“We think it’s time that we, at some point, invite her to come and talk to the committee,” Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters on Thursday ahead of the panel’s third public hearing.

The news comes in the aftermath of a report from The Washington Post that the House Jan. 6 panel obtained email correspondence between Thomas and John Eastman, a conservative law professor who authored a memo arguing that then-Vice President Mike Pence had the legal authority to reject the electoral count and overturn the results of the 2020 election. Eastman previously served as a law clerk for Justice Thomas.

"It's time for her to come talk," Thompson said. He did not specify a time or schedule for an interview, but noted that her name could also come up at some point in the panel's upcoming hearings.

It is not the first time members of the panel have said they want to talk to Thomas. In March, lawmakers on the committee said they were considering inviting her for a witness interview about text messages with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on the day of the attack. But she still has not spoken to the panel.

However, as recently as last week, members of the panel said Thomas was not the focus of their probe. Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria, a member of the committee, told NBC News last week that Thomas was "not the focus of this investigation."

Justice Thomas was the only member of the Supreme Court who voted against the court’s order allowing the Jan. 6 committee to obtain Trump records that were held by the National Archives and Records Administration. The court voted in January to allow the committee to get the documents.

The Supreme Court has not yet responded to a request for comment.

