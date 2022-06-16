ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 2,000 cast members from California are being asked to move to Central Florida for the new Lake Nona campus. However, that’s on pause as the opening date gets delayed to 2026. Spectrum News 13 spoke to a local realtor who has been dealing with some potential home buyers and renters.

What You Need To Know Disney's Lake Nona campus on hold, delaying relocation of more than 2,000 cast members from California



The opening date for the campus has been pushed back to 2026



Some say the move is in response to DeSantis' 'Parental Rights in Education' law



An Orlando realtor, who also used to work for Disney, said delays in big projects are normal for the company

Jennifer Grasso knows real estate and Disney. She is part of the Home Wise Realty Group, but used to work for the Mouse for 15 years in Florida and California.

“So far, I still have friends over in California, and a few of them have contacted me. They were talking about moving here in the Fall,” Grasso said.

The campus delay comes after big moves by Disney and Governor Ron DeSantis over the ‘Parental Rights in Education’ law, which is also known as ‘Don’t Say Gay’ by critics.

Jacquee Wahler, the VP of Communications for Walt Disney World sent a statement, saying, “While a growing number of our employees, who will ultimately work at the campus, have already made the move to Central Florida, we also want to continue to provide flexibility to those relocating, especially given the anticipated completion date of the campus is now in 2026. Therefore, where possible, we are aligning the relocation period with the campus completion.”

Grasso is unsure if politics has something to do with it, but recalls extensive projects she worked on, getting pushed back.

“And in my experience at Disney, it’s a lot of wait and see what happens, and you don’t really know,” Grasso said. “You may be told a big deadline for a large transition at Disney within the organization and that it will be done in a year and then it can take 2-3 years.”

Once the relocation period begins, Grasso said she is looking forward to the business it may bring.

“I hope they get that whole sense — community feeling — that we had when we were in Los Angeles. It was a much bigger office than here in Florida, so we did a lot of things together, a lot of team building,” she explained. “I really hope it gets back to that. And if it’s here, I’d be happy to help anyone who wants to move here.”

Spectrum News 13 also reached out to the Tavistock Development Company, which are owners and developers of Lake Nona and are waiting to hear back.