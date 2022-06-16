TEXAS — If Beyoncé’s latest social media activity didn’t already give you a hint as to what was to come, are you really buzzing with the Beyhive? The Houston native is back and ready to reclaim her throne as Queen Bey, sharing to the world her new upcoming album, “Renaissance.”

A quick look at Beyoncé’s Twitter bio reads, “act i… RENAISSANCE… 7.29.” There’s no other official information about the album. However, a fan account referenced by Rolling Stone suggested it may be a 16-song album.

This would make for her first studio album since her 2016 LP “Lemonade.” The cover art is not yet out, but there are box-set details of the album on Beyoncé’s website. It includes a CD, t-shirt and collectible box with a 28-page booklet and mini poster.

Past hints about the the album included Beyoncé’s total lack of Twitter presence since 2020, her profile image removed from all social media accounts and URLs for “B7,” her album code name, were updated with placeholder images.

Beyoncé’s work after “Lemonade” involved music collabs with husband, rapper mogul Jay-Z, a soundtrack for Disney’s live action film “The Lion King,” on which she voiced Nala and the single release of “Be Alive” for the 2021 "King Richard" film.