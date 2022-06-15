DOVER, Ohio — Selling cheese is just one way that Chad Schindler is following in his dad’s footsteps.

“The cheese factory here started out as a farmer's co-op in 1933," he said. "It was bought by my family in 1977, and originally we were a Swiss cheese factory."

Schindler said his dad, Hans, comes from a Swiss family and cherished his heritage. Now, as the president of Schindler’s Broad Run Cheesehouse Inc., he’s sharing his Swiss culture the same way that his dad did: by pairing cheese with homemade wine.

“I can't speak for all Swiss people, but for me it's just that the two go together naturally," Schindler said. "I think they bring out [sic], the wine brings out the flavors of the cheeses and vice versa."

Schindler sells his family’s wine next to the cheese house at Swiss Heritage Winery.

“The name comes from our family's Swiss heritage,” Schindler said.

He said his dad loved making wine and cheese.

“He always had a wine barrel in our cheese brine room," he said. "He also made wine. So, I think he brought some of that Swiss culture into our wines, as well as the Swiss cheese.”

Schindler said Swiss Heritage Winery is known for their fruity flavors, but they sell a variety of wines.

“Right now, I’m taking a wine sample of a tank that was chilled down to 28 degrees," Schindler said. "I'm checking this wine sample for cold stability."

Schindler said he hopes when a person visits their property, they can take away some of the area’s rich culture.

“I think they would see the Swiss architecture, especially in the village of Sugarcreek and at our place as well," he said. "You'll see a lot of the Amish people that are in this immediate area, especially if you're traveling [the] back roads, which I would recommend doing. [It’s] something I actually like to do every now and then."

Swiss Heritage Winery and Broad Run Cheesehouse are located just less than two hours away from both Cleveland and Columbus.