MEDINA, Ohio — Todd Whitman has always had a passion for food.

“Didn’t get serious until I got clean and sober Aug. 17, 2015," he said.

Today, he’s the executive chef at Sérénité Restaurant and Culinary Institute in Medina. It's more than an upscale French restaurant.

Since 2018, it's worked in conjunction with the Recovery Center of Medina County to provide culinary training for people overcoming addiction.

“I go out and I talk to the guests a lot and they’re like, 'Thank you, chef, so much. It was so good.' And I go, 'I didn’t even cook a thing.' Very rarely do I get on the line and cook. I teach the students how to make the sauces, put the ingredients together, sear the fish, temp the steak and the guests are just blown away. They’re like, 'Wow, I can’t believe that.' And that’s what our program is designed for," Whitman said.

Students like Josh Nadolski are paid to work during the eight-month program.

“It was probably the best thing I’ve ever done for myself," he said.

Along the way, Nadolski said he’s found pride in himself through cooking.

“I do. I definitely feel like a different person," Nadolski said.

Whitman said he too is a different person after getting through dark times.

“As alcoholics and addicts, we’re quick forgetters, you know, and I don’t want to forget. You know, when we were homeless and I was sitting in prison, when I was 120 pounds seven years ago, you know, spiritually, mentally and physically broken," Whitman said.

He remembers acting selfish and now he feels a sense of selflessness every day that he walks into work.

Whitman said he discovered his purpose through giving back.

“I have people from all over that want me around and I used to be the guy that nobody wanted around, that you would call the police. And now, you know, I’m just so blessed that I have these opportunities today and sky’s the limit.”

The program has evolved and grown since it began four years ago.

Whitman estimates 40 students have graduated in total so far.

One of the biggest changes is where the recovery center is located. It used to be above the restaurant. Now, it's next door in a house.

The first six weeks of the program involve setting up students with services and recovery classes at the center.

Whitman said abstinence is the foundation that helps guide people in recovery down a sustainable path.

“Recovery is a journey," he said. "It’s not a race, you know, and I have to work on it daily. It never goes away.”

Recently, students started growing produce in-house to be used in recipes. Just last month, the first ever fundraiser raised $60,000. Whitman said that money will be used to help more students thrive.

“It costs us $20,000 to train a student and so right now we have 12 students," he said.

Whitman believes in Sérénité’s mission and hopes that sharing his story will inspire others going through something similar to make better choices.

“Just giving people hope. Letting them know they don’t have to continue living their life like that," Whitman said.