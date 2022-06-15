ORLANDO, Fla. — Two senior Orlando Health employees stepped into new leadership roles with the hospital system Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed with Spectrum News.

Kelly Nierstedt is now president of Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC), where a patient died last month after jumping out of a top-floor window. Nierstedt replaces former ORMC president Mark Jones, who’s now heading up the hospital network’s philanthropic arm, the Orlando Health Foundation.

Previously, Nierstedt was president of Orlando Health’s Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies.

What You Need To Know A new president took over at Orlando Regional Medical Center Tuesday, Orlando Health has confirmed



ORMC's former president is still working for Orlando Health, now heading up the hospital system's philanthropic arm



If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or is in crisis, there are resources available to help. You can speak with a trained listener by calling 1-800-273-8255 to reach The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or text HELLO to 741741 to reach a trained listener at the Crisis Text Line. Both resources are free and confidential 24/7.

An investigation into last month’s fatal incident led by the Agency for Health Care Administration found no deficiencies at ORMC, according to a copy of the agency’s report.

After that ORMC patient died on May 16, several current and former Orlando Health staff have reached out to Spectrum News with complaints about low staffing levels, saying there aren’t enough nurses to properly care for patients.

Spectrum News asked Orlando Health representatives if this week’s leadership changes are related to recent complaints about staffing shortages, but those representatives declined to respond.

In an email, Orlando Health spokesperson Kena Lewis wrote: “The strategic leadership changes at Orlando Health position the organization for growth and provide new opportunities for leaders to bring a fresh perspective and their dynamic and exceptional expertise to new roles.”

Another key leadership change will take effect June 27, when Ohme Entin is set to become ORMC’s Chief Operating Officer, according to Orlando Health.