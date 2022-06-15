MAITLAND, Fla. – As the cost of many things, especially gas, continues to rise to amounts not seen in decades, people are having to make some tough decisions. For small businesses, one of those tough decisions is whether to pass the increased costs along to customers.

The founder of Cookit, a Maitland company that makes ready-made and read-to-cook meals, says he’s not making a profit right now and won’t until prices come down, or his prices go up.

Founder Issam Merhy doesn’t compromise when it comes to quality and ingredients. Merhy says the meals are inspired by the Mediterranean diet and influenced by his Lebanese heritage.

“Our menu is from throughout the world,” said Merhy.

“The proteins, the vegetables and some kind of base, like maybe rice or quinoa or couscous.”

But all those ingredients are a lot more expensive than when Merhy launched his meal business during the pandemic.

“There’s delivery of fertilizer to the farm and there’s delivery to the customer, and anywhere in between gas prices are engrained in the system, so that compounding effect is what makes it difficult and is what jacks up the prices,” said Merhy.

For now, Merhy is hoping inflation will deflate and he can get back to making a profit. He hasn’t raised prices. He doesn’t want to lose customers – and drive away new ones, but if food and gas prices don’t come down, he’ll have no choice.

“Now, if this is a permanent reality, then things have to change,” said Merhy.

“We either have to increase prices or maybe reduce portions so we can have some kind of balance in there, otherwise it won’t be sustainable.”

Merhy’s Maitland location is just a pilot operation. He plans to open up locations in Lake Nona, Lake Mary and Windermere, and a main kitchen and distribution center in Orlando. But all that ultimately depends on how prices go, and if he can start actually making a profit.