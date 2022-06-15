The gunman who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket on May 14 will now face additional federal hate crime charges, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Those charges include 10 counts of hate crime resulting death, 3 counts of hate crime involving bodily injury and attempt to kill, 10 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence and 3 counts of use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland was in Buffalo on Wednesday to visit with the families of 10 Black people killed in a white gunman’s racist attack on a supermarket.

Shooting suspect Payton Gendron, 18, pleaded not guilty earlier this month. He was charged with murder shortly after the attack. A new indictment expanded the case to include a domestic terrorism charge that carries the potential for an automatic life sentence, along with 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of attempted murder as a hate crime.

Witnesses, police and Gendron's own writings and livestreamed video incriminated him as the gunman who used an AR-style semi-automatic rifle to target shoppers and employees of a Tops Friendly Market, which authorities said he chose because of its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood. All 10 people killed in the May 14 assault were Black.

Gendron has been held without bail since the shooting and is due back in court July 7. He is facing up to life in prison if convicted on state charges.