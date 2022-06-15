COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family and chocolate is a sweet combination for an Ohio-based candy company.
“Being Greek immigrants going into the chocolate industry was very common,” said Nick Trifelos. “Back when we started, there was actually a sugar ration and that helped us propel into the business.”
Trifelos is a fifth-generation employee at Anthony-Thomas, working alongside his mother and grandfather.
“I can remember packing boxes as a little kid,” said Nick. “I’m super close with my family, so it was a nice way to be able to spend more time with them.”
Nick’s mother, Candi Trifelos, is the company’s vice president.
“I actually started working when I was around 10 years old,” said Candi. “At the holidays when I was out of school I would help my mother wrap boxes and stock shelves at the local candy stores.”
Anthony-Thomas’ current factory is more than 150,000 square feet and for the first time in nearly two years, visitors are welcome inside for a look behind the scenes.
“I feel like I am one of the few people that has truly got to work with my father, my grandfather, a couple uncles and now my son,” said Candi. “And I hope to work with many more family members in the future.”
Factory tours are every Tuesday and Thursday by appointment.