MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Organizations that provide transportation to seniors and those with disabilities are being hit hard by rising fuel prices.

An example of the rising costs can be seen at Mukwonago-based Seniors on the Go transportation service. In May 2021, the organization spent $6,759 on fuel expenses. In May 2022, that number jumped to $11,483.

Jack Wieber is the Program Director for Seniors on the Go. He said that running an essential transport service means they can’t cut back on the amount of driving that they do.

“We have people that need dialysis, that need to get to jobs, we can’t say, ‘No, we don’t have that option,’” Wieber said.

Wieber said the added fuel costs are not yet at the point where they need to consider reducing service, but he worries about what could happen if fuel prices remain this high long term.

“We may have to put a couple cars in the parking lot and take them off our insurance,” Wieber said. “Our insurance is $120,000 a year, so maybe we take a couple cars off and trim some expenses there.”

Wieber said raising prices are not an option, since many of the rides he provides are done through contracts with local health care providers.

In addition, many seniors he serves are on a fixed income and absorbing extra cost could be difficult.