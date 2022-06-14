EAGLE, Wis. — Summer camp is underway for many kids across Wisconsin. But a local YMCA branch is still in need of more counselors.

A record number of kids signed up for camps at the YMCA. They are looking for more counselors this summer to help fill open positions to be able to serve more kids.

Clayton Irwin is no stranger to summer camp. He’s made his way from camp counselor to director at the Mukwonago YMCA in just a handful of years.

“I find it really rewarding because having been in all these different positions, taking that experience and dealing with the kids and taking what they like and dislike and implementing that into my camp,” Irwin said.

It’s a job he enjoys but never thought he would be doing. He’s proud of his work because he knows he’s impacting the kids around him.

“Just having the opportunity to help grow these kids individually but also give them experiences that they don’t get to do,” Irwin said.

The YMCA’s across the state are looking for more camp counselors to make an impact like Irwin. The YMCA’s in the greater Waukesha area have some kids on a waitlist while searching for more camp counselors.

“We did see a rapid increase in registration,” YMCA associate director of strategic development Laurie Schlitt said.

Schlitt said they are always in need of counselors for their 1,700 campers in six different locations across the area. While they have a waitlist at one location, they are still taking in kids and don’t expect that to last long.

“The kids just really look forward to it. It’s a time for them to get all their energy out,” Schlitt said. “If our counselors are doing their job, that means they are exhausted when they get home.”

Pay starts at $15 an hour. Employees also get a free YMCA membership, work ideal hours, and even get a $400 bonus for signing up. The YMCA is hoping more people will sign up to be counselors like Irwin did years ago.

“You get to hang out with kids all day. You get paid to have fun and do arts and crafts all day and build those relationships with kids,” Irwin said.

It’s a job he’s thankful for and enjoys showing up to each day.​