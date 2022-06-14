TAMPA, Fla. — The Cross Bay Ferry is set to continue sailing for another year.
The Hillsborough County Commission is scheduled to vote Wednesday to renew the service beginning in the fall.
According to Spectrum Bay News 9's partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, Pinellas County's share of the annual subsidy would shrink under a tentative plan.
Hillsborough and Pinellas counties previously have shared ferry operating costs with Tampa and St. Petersburg. Under a new agreement, Pinellas' share of the cost would shrink, based on a formula that shows ferry ridership from unincorporated Pinellas County is about five percent based on passenger zip codes.
The subsidy would account for $760,000, about 5-percent of the total cost, and would be provided by local governments and the state department of transportation. According to the Times, five percent of the total Pinellas subsidy would be $38,000 for the coming year.
The ferry carried more than 62,000 passengers between downtown Tampa and downtown St. Petersburg in the just concluded season, its best showing in its fifth year of operation.
HMS Ferries is scheduled to begin year-round service in the fall of 2024.