TAMPA, Fla. – It’s a topic that hits home for just about everyone – inflation.

Costs continue to rise and many people have been making big changes to make ends meet.

For local businesses, depending on travel, the cost of fuel is becoming the biggest problem.

“It is almost $1,500 more for a 3 bedroom apartment that I’m paying for in Tampa compared to a 2,000 square foot house in Myrtle Beach. The cost of living is incredibly expensive,” said Amber Hallaman.

Amber Hallaman and Matthew Treharn own A & M Friendly Movers.

Their family-owned business started seven years ago with two men and two dollies. The couple now has five locations and moved to Tampa in February.

The Tampa market is booming and business is good, but as a mom of two, Amber finds ways to cut costs.

“I use the couponing apps. I use Target Circle a lot,” she said.

She also shops locally for better deals and cooks at home more often.

As a family business, they try to put themselves in their customer’s shoes.

“Our customers are definitely feeling the inflation. Costs keep going up and the housing market, fuel costs associated, especially with long distances moving which we do a lot of,” said Treharn.

“The national average for trucking right now is about $5.36 We get $10 to the gallon. Our customers, because we give binding rates, we don’t change our pricing once we bid a long distance. They’re seeing sometimes a $1,000 in fuel costs,” Amber said.

Fuel isn’t the only place where they see impacts from inflation – costs of packing materials have gone up.

They also been trying to add more trucks to their fleet, but the supply and needed parts just aren’t available.

“We’re just doing the best that we can, and I feel like everyone is. Things just keep going up and up and I don’t see that happening in the future. Not an ending in sight, unfortunately,” Amber said.

While costs remain uncertain, business remain steady.

For Matthew and Amber, owning their future is something they would never want to change.