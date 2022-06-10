WORCESTER, Mass. - The future is uncertain for the post office at the Denholm building on Main Street in Worcester.

With plans for the City of Worcester to acquire the Denholm building from its condo trust currently active and underway, questions remain about what will happen to the Main Street Station post office.

The Worcester Redevelopment Authority plans to use $3 million of a $6.8 million loan order to buy the building.

The USPS has an ongoing lease with a condo unit owner. The lease agreement goes through April 2023.

On Thursday, the Worcester Redevelopment Authority said the city would like to do what they can to keep a post office downtown and would like to speak with USPS about a request for proposal to find a new location downtown for the post office.

When the building had electrical issues over several days in March, the USPS branch on East Central Street absorbed the Denholm post office operations

On Friday, a representative from USPS said there are no plans to move the post office at this time and wouldn’t speculate on the future of the building.

The representative said if the building is sold and the new owner notifies USPS of plans not to renew the lease, a discussion would then take place to review options.