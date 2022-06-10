HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Department of Motor Vehicles office in Henrietta has relocated.

The new location opened for business on Friday. You can find it next to the Tops grocery store at Frontier Commons laza on Jefferson Road.

Officials say this location has more space for customers and better access to public transportation, plus other system upgrades.

“Maintaining and modernizing Monroe County’s infrastructure is a key pillar of focus for my administration as we ‘Re-envision Monroe’ as outlined in my State of the County address last month,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “It is crucial that our infrastructure is able to keep pace with evolving technology and the needs of our community, and our new Henrietta DMV will provide our residents with convenience and exceptional service. I applaud our County Clerk, Jamie Romeo, for spearheading our new DMV office which anticipates the future needs of our constituents.”

Like all Monroe county DMVs, the new Henrietta branch will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Appointments are still required for learner’s permit and CDL tests, along with applications for REAL ID or Enhanced driver's license.