NASA announced Thursday that it is establishing an independent team of researchers to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) – also known as UFOs. This comes just a month after Congress held its first hearing on UFOs in half a century.

“NASA believes that the tools of scientific discovery are powerful and apply here also,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for science at NASA. “We have the tools and team who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown.”

In the press release, the agency stated that “unidentified phenomena in the atmosphere are of interest for both national security and air safety,” and that “establishing which events are natural provides a key first step to identifying or mitigating such phenomena.”

“There is no evidence UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin,” the agency added.

The team will be led by astrophysicist David Spergel. “Given the paucity of observations, our first task is simply to gather the most robust set of data that we can,” said Spergel. “We will be identifying what data – from civilians, government, non-profits, companies – exists, what else we should try to collect, and how to best analyze it.”

Daniel Evans, the assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, will assist Spergel and serve as the NASA official responsible for orchestrating the study.

“Consistent with NASA’s principles of openness, transparency, and scientific integrity, this report will be shared publicly,” said Evans. “All of NASA’s data is available to the public – we take that obligation seriously – and we make it easily accessible for anyone to see or study.”