Singer Justin Bieber revealed he was recently diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition associated with a virus that attacks the facial nerves – leaving his face partially paralyzed.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can happen when a person contracts shingles if the virus impacts the nerve endings too close to an ear



The 28-year-old singer said the paralysis is what caused him to cancel a series of shows in Toronto several days ago, as well as a planned Friday show in Washington, D.C.



News of Bieber’s diagnosis comes several months after his wife, Hailey Bieber, was hospitalized with a blood clot after experiencing stroke-like symptoms

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on the side of my face, this nostril will not move,” the “Stuck With U” singer said in a video shared to his Instagram account, showing the progression of the condition. “So there's full paralysis in this side of my face.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can happen when a person contracts shingles if the virus impacts the nerve endings too close to an ear. On top of the painful rashes and blisters associated with shingles, those with Ramsay Hunt syndrome can experience ear pain, ringing in the ears, difficulty closing one eye, vertigo, a change in taste and dry mouth or eyes.

The shingles virus can develop years after a person is infected with chickenpox, which lives in the nerves even after initial infection. For most people with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the symptoms are temporary – but if left untreated or undiagnosed, they can become permanent.

The 28-year-old singer said the paralysis is what caused him to cancel a series of shows in Toronto several days ago, which at the time he blamed on an unnamed “sickness.” Bieber was also set to perform in Washington, D.C. on Friday, June 10, which was also postponed. It is unclear if Bieber plans to perform next week’s shows scheduled to take place in New York City and Philadelphia.

“For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them,” Bieber said on Instagram Friday. “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case. But obviously my body's telling me I gotta slow down and hope you guys understand.”

There are treatments for Ramsay Hunt, including antiviral drugs, Corticosteroids and prescription painkillers. Bieber said he is also resting and “doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal.”

“It will go back to normal. It’s just time, and we don't know how much time that's gonna be but [...] I have hope and I trust God and I trust that this is all gonna – it’s all for a reason. And I'm not sure what that is right now,” Bieber said to his fans. “But in the meantime, I'm going to rest and I love you guys.”

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me,” the model wrote on Instagram at the time.