A new airline called Breeze Airways has been added to the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. The airline celebrated its inaugural flight from Syracuse to Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday.

“It’s always exciting to get into a new airport for an airline ticket because for us, too, it makes Breeze a better choice for customers the more places we fly. So that’s a great opportunity for us, to be able to add Syracuse to our route map,” said John Varley, general counsel for Breeze Airways.

The airline will service four nonstop flights a week from Syracuse to Las Vegas and Charleston, South Carolina.

“But depending upon the customer reaction to the service, we can turn the flight into daily service, but it depends on the demand and the number of passengers traveling,” Varley said.

He said Breeze is open to studying additional destinations to accommodate passengers from Syracuse.

“Our network team will go back and look at the passenger counts and we’ll look at the largest destinations from Syracuse that don’t have nonstop service. Those will be the targeted for other opportunities,” Varley said.

Jason Terreri, executive director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, said adding Breeze Airways to their airport is helping them grow their nonstop leisure flights.

“We’re the only airport that’s received them in Upstate New York so far, so we’re really excited," Terreri said. "Las Vegas was our number one unserved leisure destination, so now we’ve got that served.”

Terreri said adding Breeze Airways will also grow summer travel at Syracuse Airport.