A shooting at a business in western Maryland claimed multiple victims Thursday and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community, a law enforcement agency said.

The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg, Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Carly Hose told The Associated Press by telephone.

The sheriff's office issued a brief statement saying the incident was rapidly evolving and that it would release information as it was able. It declined to elaborate on the exact number of victims or the extent injuries.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Maryland Democrat, tweeted that his office was in contact with authorities in the area and actively monitoring the shooting in Smithsburg. News photographs showed a large law enforcement presence, including emergency vehicles at the scene.

We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground. If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds. — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) June 9, 2022

The Baltimore sector of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also said on Twitter that special agents from their office were responding to the scene.

ATF Special Agents are responding to assist our partners in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with a shooting incident in Smithsburg, MD where there are multiple victims. WCSO will provide updates as they become available: https://t.co/UqP32S6bdU pic.twitter.com/gVCYzW9yow — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) June 9, 2022

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is located about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.