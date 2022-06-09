CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of restaurants are stirring up hearty meals during the 2022 Eat Black Charlotte week. It's part of an effort to spotlight Black-owned restaurants across the Queen City.

The event kicked off June 3 and wraps up on Sunday, June 12.

Food goers are encouraged to dine with participating restaurants and show their support for Black owners, not just this week, but year round.

It was founded by food bloggers passionate about supporting Black businesses dealing with pandemic-related challenges.

"We wanted to come up with a way to support and get the word out about a lot of these establishments that are still trying to thrive during this tough time," said Shay Jackson, Charlotte food blogger and graphic designer.

Nearly 30 businesses are whipping up meals for Eat Black Charlotte Week, including "Made From Scratch" food truck.

Chef Dallas Green owns the food truck. He participated in last year's food event and says it was a big success for his business.

"During that week, it definitely gives you a boost," Green said. "I would say we see about 30% new customers that come out and support."

Green, a former DJ who traveled the world, says it was this type of support that motivated him to expand his business to North Carolina.

His love for music led him to places like Paris and South Africa, where he discovered his biggest passion: food.

This led Green to launch Made From Scratch in his hometown of New York.

His business is known for serving signature dishes, many named after songs like singer Rihanna's "Rude Boy."

In 2020, Green and his wife made the decision to serve those dishes in Charlotte, a city they consider "top notch" for supporting Black businesses.

"The support of Black businesses in this area is unmatched anywhere," Green said.

Although business has been good, Green says inflation has been knocking on his door.

Like many restaurant owners, Green says it's costing him more to keep certain items on the menu.

"Everything has gone up, especially our seafood. Our lobster has gone from $7 to about $13 a tail," Green said.

Green says in order to keep up with the rising costs, he's had to increase menu prices.

"We have loyal, supportive customers that don't bat an eye at what we're doing," Green said. "I would say 2% of customers complain, but people pay for what they want. I think a lot of businesses struggle with pushing the cost onto the customer, but in all actuality, someone has to pay for it. I feel most businesses suffer when they don't.

It's not just food costs hitting Green's pockets. He's paying double the money to keep the truck gassed up.

"The Charlotte truck used to take $92 to fill up. Now I'm paying $192 to fill the tank. But what am I going to do, not drive?" Green said. "It's something we have to deal with and figure out a way to incorporate these costs into prices. You have to be strong-willed to move the prices around and not feel guilty about it. It's a tough thing to do, but if you want to stay in business, it's what you have to do."

Green says he’s optimistic his business won’t suffer.

He feels support from families in the Charlotte community, especially those filling up their stomachs during Eat Black Charlotte Week.

"It definitely drives new customers to our businesses, and repeat customers, who probably forgot about us because there's so much going on," Green said.

Looking ahead, Green says the future for Made From Scratch is bright. He even hopes to open a brick-and-mortar location.

"The thing I love most about my job is making people's bellies happy," Green said. "Inflation or no inflation, food I think is recession-proof. Everyone has to eat."

Patrons can also attend the Eat Black Charlotte Food & Culture Festival on Saturday, June 11.

The festival will take place at 835 Gesco Street from noon until 4p.m.