ORLANDO, Fla. — Seven months after a fire tore through an iconic barbershop in Orlando’s Parramore district, the rebuilding process is almost underway.

J. Henry of the closed J. Henry’s Barbershop on Church Street said construction should start in a few weeks on a state-of-the-art barbershop. He said his landlord is working with him on renovations, and the city is getting involved through a potential façade grant.

Henry said the community rallied around him after the November fire, raising money to help him get back on his feet and replace some of his equipment. He said many of his clients have followed him to his friend Paul James’ barbershop down the road, Culturz Cutz & Hair Studios.

“I’m humbled, I’m grateful and I plan to continue to be an asset to the neighborhood for as long as I can,” Henry said.

