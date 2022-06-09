Gas prices are again rising across the country, with the American Automobile Association estimating the average price per gallon hit $4.97 as of Thursday.

But prices varied greatly between regions of the country, with California being the only state to average above $6 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

What You Need To Know The American Automobile Association estimated the average price per gallon of regular, unleaded gas hit $4.97 as of Thursday



Gas prices are highest in California, which is averaging $6.40 per gallon, followed by Nevada, which is averaging $5.59



AAA said the nationwide average for regular was up a quarter in the last week and $1.90 more than drivers were paying a year ago



This week, gasoline prices in the United Kingdom also hit a record 182.3 pence ($2.30) per liter, or about $8.80 per gallon

The current average cost per gallon of gas in the Golden State sits at $6.40, per AAA; Nevada is averaging $5.59, followed by Alaska and Washington with an average cost of $5.51 per gallon in both states.

The cost of gas is slightly lower, on average, in the Southern and Midwestern states. Florida, for example, is averaging $4.79 per gallon and Iowa averages $4.70 per gallon. The lowest average is in Georgia, at $4.41.

The five states with the highest week-to-week increase in gas prices were Michigan, which saw a 45 cent increase; Illinois and Indiana, which both saw a 41 cent increase; Wisconsin, where prices increased by 39 cents and Ohio, where prices went up by 38 cents.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement earlier this week. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

AAA said the nationwide average for regular on Thursday was up a quarter in just the last week and $1.90 more than drivers were paying a year ago.

GasBuddy, a service that helps drivers find deals on gas, said the average surpassed $5 for the first time ever.

Pump prices have been rising steadily for months, shooting past the $4 mark in early March. They track the cost of crude oil, which was rising even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine drove oil even higher.

Fears of short supplies are being compounded by demand, which usually picks up around Memorial Day — the unofficial start of summer and vacation trips in the U.S.

While the $5 mark is new, Americans paid more for gasoline back in July 2008, when inflation is considered. The high of $4.11 a gallon then would be equal to about $5.40 a gallon today.

Americans aren't the only ones paying more to fill up. This week, gasoline prices in the United Kingdom hit a record 182.3 pence ($2.30) per liter, or about $8.80 per gallon.

On both sides of the Atlantic, pressure is growing on governments to do something to help motorists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.