Sandra Montoya, store manager at DeFillipi’s Bakery in Middletown, has had her sweet gig for eight years, but recent challenges related to inflation have made it more difficult for the business and its customers.

“Basically, everything we use to serve one customer, has gone up. From the ingredients to the packaging to the disinfecting, everything,” said Montoya.

What You Need To Know The USDA has projected wheat will increase 20% to 23% this year and forecasted a price jump for wholesale wheat flour of between 12% to 15%



DeFillipi's Bakery paid around $15 per bag of flour two years ago, compared to $30, according to managers



It goes through 70 to 80 bags of flour a week

Every cookie, cake, pastry or loaf of bread, contains a slightly different combination of sugar, eggs, butter, milk and flour, but they are getting more expensive to make.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) projects wheat costs will increase 20%-23% this year, and forecasts a price jump for wholesale wheat flour of between 12%-15%.

The surprise ban on wheat exports in India may only escalate the problem.

“Probably two years ago, we were paying $15 to $16 per bag of flour, a 15-pound bag. Today, we pay $30 per bag,” said Montoya.

The bakery recently changed ownership, and the team said they are committed to offering high-quality products, changing nothing from their original recipes.

To maintain that, they still go through between 70 to 80 bags of flour per week. The only changes they’ve made are just additions to the extensive Italian dessert cases they have.

Stephanie Rose is a new hire that specializes in decorating and her recent assignments include building out an extensive donut selection and upping cupcake options.

“This one is selling the best. It’s the strawberry shortcake,” said Rose.

It’s sandwiched between other options, covered in Oreos or caramel. One challenge for her has been factoring in the cost of more elaborate ingredients as she tries to get creative.

“Trying to keep the cost down, you know, is really hard because of the cost of ingredients these days,” said Rose. “Something we can get delicious for the customer, but still keep cost in mind, unfortunately.”