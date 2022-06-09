After issuing dozens of subpoenas, interviewing more than 1,000 people, reviewing thousands upon thousands of documents and nearly a year of work, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is set to hold its first public hearing.

Thursday's primetime hearing will give the nine-member panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans their first opportunity to present evidence of its wide-ranging probe into the insurrection – the worst attack on the Capitol since the Civil War – directly to the American people.

Follow along for updates and analysis from the Spectrum News team.