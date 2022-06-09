CLEVELAND — Dirk Garman has worked at his local Goodwill for four years as a donor attendant.

He said his wife encouraged him to apply following an injury.

“At that time, I basically had a hard time walking,” he said. “It's been good. This was a good way to get exercise, and I guess to do a good thing for your community at the same time.”

He saw firsthand the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on stores, once they reopened.

“There's a tragic side,” he said. “I don’t like to think about it, but we did receive donations because of people passing away afterwards.”

These days, Maureen Alter, the vice president of Marketing and Development for Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland East Central Ohio, said there are a lack of donations.

“I think people were cleaning out a lot during that year of the pandemic and maybe won't have as much to give moving forward,” she said. “It could be that it's inflation and we're all holding onto things a little bit longer. It could be any number of reasons that people might not be thinking to donate.”

This is why she encourages people to donate and shop, because it helps others.

“When you donate and then when someone shops, the money that we get from that sale actually supports job training for people with disabilities or other barriers to employment,” she said. “It supports parenting programs. It supports our book works program, our rape crisis center.”