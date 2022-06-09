Bath Iron Works announced Thursday that the U.S. Navy has awarded the company a $54 million contract extension to work on Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) destroyers through June 2023.

The company has been providing design and technical expertise for DDG 51-class destroyers since 1987.

“This contract extension enables (Bath Iron Works) to continue to provide the most accurate, up-to-date engineering and design services for new DDG 51 class destroyers,” said Chuck Krugh, president of Bath Iron Works. “Our team is currently performing the fiscal year 2023 upgrade with the next-generation enhancements to the Arleigh Burke class that will ensure DDG 51s remain the most advanced surface combatants in an increasingly complex world.”

The shipyard is already working on four new Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and three Flight III configuration destroyers.