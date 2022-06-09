City lawmakers discussed a bill at a hearing Thursday that would establish a list of so-called “legacy businesses” — ones with 20 or more years in operation and which have made contributions to the city’s character — and direct one-time grants to either the business or its landlord in order to stave off evictions.

The hearing of the City Council’s small business committee discussed two other bills aimed at improving conditions for small businesses, including one that would create a dedicated online portal for all applications and payments to the city, and another that would require faster reporting of newly vacant commercial spaces.

Lawmakers said that the new laws were necessary to help speed up the city’s sluggish recovery from the pandemic. Jobs in the five boroughs have been returning at a lower-than-average rate compared to the rest of the country.

Yet the hearing did not include discussion of another bill under the committee’s purview: Intro. 93, which would establish for the first time a system of commercial rent control.

Councilwoman Julie Menin, the chair of the committee, said that the rent control legislation was still in the process of being written, so as to avoid any potential legal issues, and said that her committee would have a hearing when the bill was ready.

“I fully expect we’re going to have a hearing,” Menin said in an interview following Thursday’s hearing. “It just wasn't scheduled for this particular June.”

Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, who introduced the “legacy businesses” bill, known as Intro. 197, spoke briefly in support of her bill at the start of the hearing.

The bill would have the city’s Small Business Services agency create a list of “legacy businesses,” as well as a dedicated fund for them, and then direct grants to businesses on the list who are determined to be at risk of displacement, based on an internal selection process and recommendations from city elected officials.

The annual grants could go to businesses with up to 100 employees — in accordance with the city’s own definition of a small business — and offer $500 per employee.

The grants could also go directly to landlords, at $4.50 per square foot of commercial space, up to 5,000 square feet, or $22,500 total.

Funding would be subject to annual appropriation in the budget, Rivera said in an emailed response to questions, and the grants could be jointly funded by the city and the federal government.

Rivera estimated that there could be tens of thousands of city businesses eligible for the fund.

Administration officials, as well as representatives for various business groups, said they supported the bill.

Erin Piscopink, the executive director of Brooklyn’s Grand Street Business Improvement District, said her organization did not want to see any legislation that it felt would impact property owners.

“We’ve generally opposed heavy handed interventions such as rent control and vacancy taxes,” Piscopink said.

Ryan Monell, the vice president of legislative affairs for the Real Estate Board of New York, said the group supported the bill as well, noting that it worked on a similar measure introduced, but not enacted, in last year’s council session that would have offered tax abatements in place of grants.

Yet advocates for small businesses, as well as several small business owners, who testified at the hearing opposed the measure, saying it amounted to a handout for landlords simply for affordably renewing the lease of a successful business.

“I do fear that it would incentivize landlords to kind of take advantage of that grant money,” said Catherine Murcek, a yoga therapist and an activist with a network of worker cooperatives. “Giving them a reward for a 10-year lease isn't really that useful. Ten-year leases are really standard.”

Paula Segal, a senior staff attorney with Take Root Justice, a nonprofit that provides legal support to community groups and small businesses, noted that the bill would likely not apply to nonprofits, and did not include any ability for the public to have a say in which businesses were listed as “legacy” or received grants.

She said that about three-fourths of her clients face considerable rent hikes at the end of their leases, with the prospect of vacancy as their only bargaining chip in negotiations with landlords who hope to find a new tenant who can pay a higher rate.

“Often we lose, because the fantasy of capitalism, the fantasy of this expanding, ballooning market, is extremely compelling,” Segal said.

In an emailed statement, Rivera said she was “open to hearing suggestions” for further public input on the grantmaking process, and was “deeply appreciative” of the feedback on the bill in the hearing.

“We have a long and documented history of working with our advocate partners to deliver impactful results for our communities, and I am confident that together we can building a framework that supports the various needs of our vital small businesses without rewarding predatory behavior,” the statement read.

Menin said it was up to Rivera to consider amendments to the “legacy business” legislation.

“Rent’s an enormous issue that we are hearing from small businesses,” Menin said in the interview. “We want to address that issue in a really robust way.”

Menin said that the bill under discussion that she sponsored, Intro. 116, would help make starting a business, as well as applying for various city permits or paying fees and fines, much simpler. It would require the creation of a “one-stop-shop” online portal and app for all city agencies.

Last month, Mayor Eric Adams announced a similar effort, alongside other commitments to eliminate or reform various city business violations. Administration officials at the hearing said they support Menin’s bill’s intent.

Menin said that she had introduced the bill at the start of the year, and said the new portal was best created through legislation, instead of executive action.

“It’s very important that it be done legislatively, because that codifies it, and enables us as a council to have real oversight over the implementation of this idea,” Menin said.

None of the measures discussed in the hearing are currently scheduled for a vote by the full council.