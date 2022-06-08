Employees will unionize at another Starbucks location in the Capital Region.
Workers at the Starbucks in Stuyvesant Plaza voted 15 to 0 on Tuesday night to form the second union in the area, Starbucks Workers United announced.
Team members there joined their counterparts at the Latham Plaza location, where employees voted 8 to 6 to unionize last month.
In a statement, a Starbucks spokesperson said the company will respect the process and will bargain in good faith, and "we hope that the union does the same."