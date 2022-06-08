GREENVILLE, N.C. — For the third year in a row, East Carolina University's baseball team claimed the regional title.

What You Need To Know

East Carolina University's baseball team won regionals and is hosting super regionals this weekend

The first game is Friday at noon

Businesses near ECU are stocking up on Pirate gear as fans get ready for the big game

The Pirates beat Coastal Carolina 13-4 Monday. Now, they host the Greenville super regional, and the community couldn't be more excited.

Many businesses in the area are stocking up on ECU paraphernalia for the upcoming game.

Yvonne Perry says working at an East Carolina University spirit store is always exciting ... especially when the Pirates are winning.

“We won the regional, so therefore we get to host the super regional,” Perry said. “And if we win the super regional, then we go on to the world series! That's what's so exciting. And everyone is so excited. And we all have a really good feeling. The Pirates are hot right now.”

Perry has been working at the University Book Exchange near ECU for 33 years, and she still gets just as excited when game season comes around.

She's not the only one. UBE is an important stop for anyone heading to a game.

“We are a tradition,” Perry said. “All the fans tend to come here and get their new shirt. They always need a new shirt, it seems like, for every game. We're so glad.”

Perry says between hosting the baseball super regional and having four home games in a row for football season, they're expecting lots of business.

“Our fans are very spirited fans,” Perry said.

To prepare for the crowds of Pirate fans, the UBE team is making sure they're stocked up on products and letting people know what's available.

But they all have the same message for the teams here at ECU ... Go Pirates!

The first ECU super regional game is this Friday at 12 p.m. against Texas. The University of North Carolina is also hosting a super regionals game against Arkansas this weekend. Their first game is Saturday at 11 a.m.