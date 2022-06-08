An armed man was arrested near Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland after making threats against the Supreme Court justice, a spokesperson for the high court said in a statement.

“At approximately 1:50 a.m. today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s residence,” Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said Wednesday.

“The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh,” McCabe added. “He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District.”

News of the arrest was first reported by The Washington Post, citing sources who said that the man was from California and was incensed by the leaked draft opinion which shows that the high court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that granted the right to an abortion.

Kavanaugh's Maryland home was the site of protests last month in the wake of the leaked draft opinion. The Senate unanimously passed a bill to expand police protections to Supreme Court justices' families following the protests.

A bulletin issued by the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday warned of an elevated risk of extremist violence in the coming months, mentioning the Supreme Court's looming decision on abortion rights.

"Given a high-profile U.S. Supreme Court case about abortion rights, individuals who advocate both for and against abortion have, on public forums, encouraged violence, including against government, religious, and reproductive healthcare personnel and facilities, as well as those with opposing ideologies," the bulletin reads.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.