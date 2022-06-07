WORCESTEr, Mass. - For the first time in over two years, companies filled the DCU Center for a job fair on Tuesday.

MassHire hosted the event with over 100 employers from industries like healthcare, manufacturing and hospitality.

There were over 1,000 job seekers who attended the fair and MassHire said they have the advantage in this job market.

“I think that it is very important for employers to take into consideration job seekers are looking for the best employer, with the best benefits, the best pay,” said Yesenia Aponte, a MassHire business service representative. “And today they had an opportunity to talk with 125 employers that have options for them.”

Many of central Massachusetts’ largest employers took part, including UMass Memorial Health, Saint Gobain, and the Worcester Red Sox.

MassHire hosts monthly job fairs at their Career Center in Worcester.