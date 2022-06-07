From the grocery store to the car pool line, Graham Day relies on his golf cart to get around downtown Raleigh.

Day is a father of two and purchased a Club Car brand golf cart about a year ago.

“It’s been great to drive around the neighborhood, run errands, pick the kids up from school,” Day said.

Besides being convenient, it’s been a benefit to saving money at the pump.

Gas in North Carolina is toppling record highs, with prices per gallon rising to more than a $1.60 from a year ago, according to AAA.

“I haven’t done the calculation on how much I’ve saved being this is an electric vehicle versus a car that runs on gas, as inflation has crept up and gas prices crept up, it’s definitely made driving this and utilizing an electric vehicle a much greater benefit for sure,” Day said.

Street legal golf carts can be driven on roads that have a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less in North Carolina, and they also must be electric and fully equipped with headlights, a blinker, break lights and a seatbelt.

“Over the last couple of years, the speed limits in the City of Raleigh have gone down, so it’s made it a lot more accessible for low-speed vehicles like golf carts to get around town,” Day said.

He said his Club Car can get about 20 miles on a full charge.

“There is not a lot of maintenance, making sure the tires are filled up with air, keeping it clean, the batteries last for quite a long time,” Day said.

On average, a battery can last up to seven years before needing to be replaced on an electric golf cart.

The Day family is not the only one turning to low-speed electric vehicles. North Carolina is the fifth most popular state for people looking to buy a golf cart, according to Club Car.

For families who maybe considering if a golf cart as an alternative option to driving a car, the average price for a new Club Car is between $7,000 and $12,000. A used Club Car runs between $3,000 and $8,000.

Golf cart drivers must have a valid North Carolina driver’s license in order to operate a golf cart on the roadways.