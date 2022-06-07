The New York state and Monroe County tax cap on gas went into effect last week, but customers are still feeling it at the pump.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says that's because gas prices are still rising in our region, overall.

Despite the roughly $0.16 per gallon in savings from the tax cap, many stations across the Rochester area are charging around $5 or even higher.

Bello says he's also made an effort to prevent price gouging.

"I've directed our Office of Weights and Measures to increase their patrols and inspections of gas stations and retailers because price gouging, or essentially increasing prices to take advantage of a decrease in tax, would be against the law,” Bello said. “We would be reporting those to New York state."

Bello says a couple of stations have already been caught with misleading prices on signs that differ with what drivers actually pay at the pump.

