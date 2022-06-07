MADISON, Wis. — Rising gas prices are contributing to delivery driver shortages.

Nationwide, rideshare and delivery drivers are feeling the pinch from higher prices at the pump. Some services have added fuel surcharges for the drivers to try to compensate.

Some businesses rely on being able to offer delivery.

Nick Stratman has worked at Ian’s Pizza on State Street in Madison for 17 years, he’s now the general manager.

“We average anywhere from 30 to 50 deliveries [daily] during the week, and probably double that on the weekends,” Stratman said.

However, they have fewer people to actually make those deliveries.

“We’re at about a third of the staff that we would like to have,” he said. “We’re still working on building a whole fleet of delivery drivers.”

Ian’s on State has had to adjust their hours to accomodate their lower staff levels. The spot well-known for late-night pizza is now closing earlier.

“Typically we'd be open for delivery late-night, Monday through Sunday,” Stratman said. “Right now, we're closing at 10 p.m.”

At some places, drivers pay for their own gas, get higher hourly wages to compensate for their gas. At others, they’re reimbursed for their mileage, although right now it’s not usually paying for their gas costs.

Ian’s drivers pay for their own gas. The company has risen their pay and even added a bonus to get people to sign up to deliver.

“We are offering a guaranteed $20 an hour for all delivery drivers,” Stratman said. “So they know that they're gonna be making at least $20 an hour while they're working here. We’re also offering a $1,000 signing bonus for the day you start.”

No matter where you order from though, if someone else brought your meal to your doorstep, now is probably the time to tip a little extra.