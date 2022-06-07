Those who have been around the Utica area for a while may have fond memories of the CharlesTown Mall.

“That was manufacturing. Then it transpired, unfortunately, when all the manufacturing left the area. It was a mall. It was Charlestown Mall outlets, which was extremely successful for a period of time,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri.

Over the course of many years, Palmieri said the site became an abandoned property. Then property taxes fell behind.

“You had kids, the homeless, squatters in there, multiple fires, very dangerous situation,” Palmieri said.

Almost two years ago, a massive fire ripped through the site. It created a scary situation for those around the building and the first responders who had to put it out and search the property for the possibility of people inside.

Out of that problem, however, came an added urgency for change.

“It was a very dangerous situation,” Palmieri said. “I believe everyone understands the fact that you had to come together, and collectively, we had multiple meetings right here at City Hall in my conference room with the state, with EPA, with Frankfort, and we are looking at a totally different venue this afternoon.”

The EPA is beginning to demolish the site, decontaminate recyclable building materials and dispose of asbestos and asbestos-containing debris.

Through this, the EPA is keeping an eye on the air quality through a Community Air Monitoring Plan.

Frankfort’s supervisor said in a statement the demolition is a welcome relief.

Palmieri said the property is foreclosed and still belongs to a private owner.