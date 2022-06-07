Chef José Andrés is set to testify in front of Congress this week to discuss efforts to deliver humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country.

Andrés, the chef behind popular restaurants like Jaleo and Zaytinya, also founded World Central Kitchen, a global organization that brings meals, culinary education and other support to those on the frontlines of conflict and climate crises. Soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, World Central Kitchen began sending hot food and meal kits across the country to families in need.

As of early June, the organization said it was delivering around 1 million meals per day to Ukrainians both stuck inside the country and those who fled as refugees across international borders.

Andrés will testify at a virtual hearing in front of the House Subcommittee on National Security on Friday to “examine the humanitarian crisis resulting from Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine and the efforts of international aid organizations to deliver urgently needed assistance to support civilians affected by the conflict,” the committee said in a statement.

Also slated to appear at Friday’s hearing are Christopher Stokes, Doctors Without Borders’ emergency coordinator for Ukraine; Amanda Catanzano, International Rescue Committee’s acting vice president for Global Policy and Advocacy and Pete Walsh, Save the Children’s country director for Ukraine.

“The hearing will provide an opportunity for Subcommittee Members to receive testimony from several such organizations about how the U.S. can continue to support the Ukrainian people,” the committee statement added. “It will also examine how the Biden-Harris Administration, in coordination with the international community, can prepare to respond to the ripple effects that the war in Ukraine is likely to have on vulnerable populations throughout the world.”

As of Tuesday, over 6.9 million individuals had fled Ukraine as refugees since the start of Russia’s war, according to the United Nations. The agency estimates at least 5.2 million children both within and outside of Ukraine are in danger because of the invasion. All told, officials estimate around 13 million individuals will need humanitarian assistance because of Russia’s war.

In a video address shared on the 100th day of the war, Andrés highlighted some of the work his organization has conducted over the past three months both within Ukraine and in neighboring countries, saying they have delivered food and other supplies to over 240 cities and thousands of shelters.

100 days ago Russia invaded the resilient country of Ukraine. 99 days ago the @WCKitchen team started cooking. With restaurants & families cooking at home, WCK is providing nearly 1 million meals a day. Today, I'm thinking of all the brave Food Fighters who are feeding Ukraine... pic.twitter.com/uSXxlEhsv7 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) June 3, 2022

“We are next to the Ukrainian people because they cannot be fighting this war alone. They're fighting for freedom and democracy,” Andrés said, noting that before the war both Russia and Ukraine were among the top producers of corn, soy and wheat. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has been accused of blocking access to Ukraine’s ports, exacerbating food crises both within Ukraine and for the countries who typically rely on its exports.

“That's why we need to make sure that Ukraine wins this war and in the process, [make sure] Ukraine that has plenty of food to feed themselves,” Andrés said. “We help them with the infrastructure and logistical issues that a war creates.”