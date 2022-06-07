CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mark Frietch’s family settled in Charlotte when he was in high school, then he moved to Texas in 2018 and returned in April 2020 — by himself

What You Need To Know A recent study by the American Psychological Association says the global crisis increased loneliness — which could have long-term implications for mental and physical health





Mark Frietch moved back to Charlotte during the pandemic and remembers feeling a deep sense of loneliness





Monica Hickman started SocialHub, a company that brings resort-style events to apartment complexes throughout the Charlotte region





Hickman was one of 2.3 million women who left the labor force in 2020, according to the National Women's Law Center

He describes himself as an extrovert — constantly craving human interaction. So, it didn’t help that he moved back at the height of statewide COVID-19 lockdowns, and he knew no one at his new home, The Sawyer Providence Farm.

“It made meeting new people tougher, obviously, because you couldn’t really meet,” he said. “Which made it even more lonelier.”

He wasn’t alone in his loneliness. According to a study released by the American Psychological Association, there’s correlation between the pandemic and increased loneliness worldwide.

But things started to change for him when a new company called SocialHub came along to host resort-style events at apartment complexes throughout the Charlotte region. He met them when they hosted an event at The Sawyer.

Monica Hickman is one of 2.3 million women who left the labor force in 2020, according to the National Women’s Law Center. She started SocialHub to bring apartment residents together after many spent months shut in their apartments due to lockdowns.

“If you can dream it, we can host it,” Hickman said.

She’s hosted everything from hotdog bars to pancake and mimosa parties. She also partners with local caterers and vendors to bring fresh food to residences.

“Not only does that make and build the sense of community here on site — but hopefully we also are adding to their personal happiness as well,” she said.

Since getting introduced to SocialHub, Frietch decided to host events of his own at The Sawyer.