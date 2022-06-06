CLEVELAND — From vegan food to gluten-free options to her famous cold-pressed juices, Chef Anna Harouvis has become a go-to in Cleveland when it comes to healthier food options.

What You Need To Know Anna Harouvis has been a small business owner for more than 20 years



She had to close her downtown cafe last year after struggling during the pandemic



She said she had no income for several months



She has now opened a new location and is the only current employee until she can afford to add more staff

“I don’t use sugar. I use monk fruit. It’s an all-natural sugar,” said Harouvis.

She’s been a small business owner for more than 20 years. But like many in the restaurant industry, it’s been a brutal battle the past two years to stay afloat.



“I came pretty close to losing everything,” she said.



Last year, Harouvis closed her long-standing cafe, Good to Go, at the IMG building in downtown Cleveland.



She spent several months without income.



“I didn’t qualify for PPP loan money,” she said.



But Harouvis knew she couldn’t easily let go of her passion for helping people lead healthier lives. She said her father, who died from a heart attack, pushed her to create better-for-you food options.



“I wanted to continue doing it. I wanted to be part of the community and help make a healthier Cleveland,” Harouvis said.



Two months ago, she managed to do something few in the industry have been able to do the past two years: Open a new restaurant.



Her new location in the AECOM building downtown also has a new name, Anna in the Raw, a name she’s long been using for her juice line.



Harouvis said despite the new space, being a small business owner is still a struggle.



Right now, she’s her only employee. She said she’s not able to afford any staff, just yet.



Given the rise in food costs and inflation, she said she knows there’s still a tough road ahead.



“I’ve never been in debt. All my credit cards were maxed out,” she said.



Despite it all, Harouvis said she keeps pushing forward, doing what she loves.



“I’m so grateful for everything. I’m so much more grateful for my clients, so much more grateful for every opportunity,” Harouvis said.