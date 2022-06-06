As Senate lawmakers on both sides of the aisle continue to work toward a bipartisan agreement on gun safety legislation, one key Democrat in those discussions said that he supports raising the age to 21 to purchase semi-automatic rifles — and openly questioned the need for such powerful weapons.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, the most conservative Democrat in the Senate caucus, told CNN on Monday that he “wouldn't have a problem looking at” a ban on AR-15-style weapons — the type of weapon used in the recent massacres at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and the racist attack at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, as well as mass shootings in Parkland, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut.

“Every time we've tried to do something after horrific, horrific tragedy such as this, people said, 'Well, that wouldn't have prevented that, that wouldn't have prevented that,’” Manchin said. “We know we can do something that would have prevented this. Raising the age, making sure that the age, at least, gives us a chance to work with that person, evaluate and have a little maturity to them.”

The West Virginia Democrat pushed back against Republicans who argue that such an action would be unconstitutional.

"Why do we have driver's licenses?” Manchin asked. “Why is there a certain age for everything that we do in this society? It's always been accepted. So I don't see how this one thing can be any different than other things we do.”

His comments came the same day that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a package of bills aimed at combatting gun violence, including one that raises the age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle to 21.

Manchin, who says he enjoys shooting for sport and hunting, said that he “never” felt the need to own an AR-15-style weapon.

"I never thought I had a need for that type of high-capacity automatic weapon,” he said Monday. "I like to shoot, I like to go out and hunt. I like to go out sport shooting. I do all that. But I’ve never felt I needed something of that magnitude.”

Manchin’s other suggestion on Monday related to so-called “red flag” laws, a gun safety measure that allows law enforcement, family members or others to petition a court to temporarily remove firearms from someone believed to be a danger to themself or others.

“We know that the red flag laws do work, as long as there’s due process,” Manchin said.

Manchin’s comments come as lawmakers continue to hash out a compromise on legislation in the wake of the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings.

CNN reports that Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, a staunch gun safety advocate, and Texas Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican tapped by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to negotiate with Democrats, along with Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., were set to meet Monday after meeting virtually last week.

Murphy told reporters on Monday that talks have reached a “more advanced” stage, with the goal being “to have an agreement by the end of this week.” Murphy also said that the leaders of both parties, McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are being kept informed of the progress.

Cornyn praised Murphy on Monday, telling NBC News that the Connecticut Democrat is "going where he needs to go to get a deal" on gun safety legislation.

Schumer has expressed that he wants an accord reached by the end of this week, though lawmakers are unclear if they’ll meet that deadline. Manchin said Monday that talks should most definitely continue if they miss that date.

"I think if we're close to getting an agreement, I'm not gonna push something that's gonna blow the thing up,” Manchin told CNN on Monday.

The Connecticut Democrat, who previously represented Newtown, Connecticut, the site of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, as a member of the House, said Sunday that red flag laws and background checks are on the table — in addition to enhanced school safety measures and funding for new mental health programs.

Murphy told CNN on Sunday that lawmakers are “not going to do anything that compromises people's Second Amendment rights,” noting that “there's agreement amongst the negotiators that we're going to take some commonsense steps that do not compromise Second Amendment rights.”

A spokesperson for the White House said that President Joe Biden is “encouraged” by the negotiations, adding that they are in “constant communication” with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

“The president is encouraged by the discussions that are happening currently in the Senate, by the bipartisan group that's being led by Sen. Murphy and other members and it shows the urgency of the moment,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing Monday.

“While there have been measured victories on gun violence prevention in recent years, there hasn't been a wide-ranging bill passed since 1994,” she continued. “That's almost three decades ago. So the president has made it clear that it's time for Congress to act.”

Biden, who called for a ban on "assault weapons and high capacity magazines" in addition to other reforms in a primetime address last week, has largely stayed out of the negotiations in the Senate, but has expressed that Congress must take action.

"He has laid down a sweeping list of actions," Jean-Pierre said. "He did that very passionately and very effectively on Thursday. What he heard directly from the parents in Uvalde and the families is that they just want to see some action. They want to see that Congress actually can put their politics aside and come in a bipartisan way and deliver something."

Despite the uphill battle gun legislation faces in the evenly divided Senate, lawmakers involved in the negotiations are expressing optimism and confidence.

“I think Republicans realize how scared parents and kids are across this country,” Murphy told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “I think they realize that the answer this time cannot be nothing, that it's frankly a test of democracy, it's a test of the federal government as to whether we can deliver at a moment of just fierce anxiety amongst the American public.”

“We're closer than ever before,” Murphy added. "Let's see if we land it.”

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, a member of the negotiations who authored a failed background check proposal with Manchin in 2013 in the wake of Sandy Hook, agreed with Murphy.

"I certainly can't guarantee any outcome, but it feels to me like we are closer than we've been since I've been in the Senate,” the retiring Republican senator said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday.