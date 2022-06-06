Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk is threatening to pull out of his $44 billion agreement to purchase social media platform Twitter, accusing the company of refusing to give him information about its spam bot accounts, according to a letter from his attorneys.

The letter says Musk has repeatedly asked for the information since May 9, about a month after his offer to buy the company, so he could evaluate how many of the company’s 229 million accounts are fake.

"As Twitter’s prospective owner, Mr. Musk is clearly entitled to the requested data to enable him to prepare for transitioning Twitter’s business to his ownership and to facilitate his transaction financing," the letter reads. "To do both, he must have a complete and accurate understanding of the very core of Twitter’s business model — its active user base. In any event, Mr. Musk is not required to explain his rationale for requesting the data, nor submit to the new conditions the company has attempted to impose on his contractual right to the requested data."

The lawyers say in the letter that Twitter has offered only to provide details about the company’s testing methods. But they contend that’s “tantamount to refusing Mr. Musk’s data requests.” Musk wants data so he can do his own verification of what he says are Twitter’s lax methodologies.

"At this point, Mr. Musk believes Twitter is transparently refusing to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement, which is causing further suspicion that the company is withholding the requested data due to concern for what Mr. Musk’s own analysis of that data will uncover," the letter continues.

According to the letter, Musk "believes the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights (and the company’s corresponding obligations) under the merger agreement," calling it a "material breach" of Twitter's obligations under the agreement. The attorneys go on to assert Musk's "right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement."

Twitter has not yet commented on the letter.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.