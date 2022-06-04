WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A new shopping park in Pasco County is now open. Krate at the Grove in Wesley Chapel held its grand opening on Saturday.

Nearly 50 shops and restaurants are housed inside shipping containers – and there’s space for even more.

Many of them are restaurants and there are a lot of different cuisines that you can sample. There’s also boutiques and other shops as well. Most are locally owned.

The shopping park is meant to be a more affordable option for business owners and also a family fun attraction.

Krate at the Grove in Wesley Chapel is now open! Lots of unique small businesses in one place. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/PQOcBp022M — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) June 4, 2022

“This is a dream come true,” said Victor Rosales, owner of Tonellas Handpicked Flower Shop.

Rosales started in his business in a truck. Now he has an affordable storefront in an area expected to get a lot of foot traffic.

“We built from the ground up. We’re very excited and we’re really looking to serve the community here,” Rosales said.

Many of the vendors, like Jasmine Sanchez, are taking advantage of the unique setup to start a business for the first time.

“It’s overwhelmingly exciting,” Sanchez said, who owns The Rebellious Hippe. “Being here and having hundreds, potentially thousands of people passing though, we are over the moon.”

Krate is located at the Grove complex in Wesley Chapel.