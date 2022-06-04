WORCESTER, Mass. — A few local businesses are starting a monthly artisan market in Worcester.

Redemption Rock Brewing Co. is teaming up with made markets, to showcase locally made products.

35 vendors and two food trucks gathered on Saturday to sell their products over by Redemption Rock’s Shrewsbury Street location.

Items for sale by local artisans were all handmade, mostly from the Central Mass area.

Made Markets say they look forward to seeing the event grow.

“We wanted to keep things a little bit simple so we didn’t have as many vendors and food trucks as we were looking to expand into just while we worked out some of the kinks. But I’m very excited to grow this,” Made Markets Founder Lauren Jeleniewski said. “We have more food trucks coming. We’re also going to have some local nonprofits joining us. This is something that we’re hoping to grow from monthly to hopefully next year every other week and then the year after that maybe this is something that we do every week if the community really enjoys coming out.”

Right now, the next monthly market is scheduled for Saturday, July 9.

Made Markets say any updates can be found on their Instagram.