ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — Matthew Connell is still working hard to clean up pieces of wood he found after a fire a year ago at the Todd General Store. He dug through debris and saved every piece.
"Hit this with a power washer and run through a planer," Connell said.
When the store takes its new form, it will have the old wood to keep it alive.
"After the fire some people felt like the store was gone. I know what they meant, that makes sense, but I did not," Connell said.
After the fire, metal and wood covered a large area. It's now empty except for a 250-square-foot room. The original part of the building never fell.
He hasn't started building yet but has big plans. He wants to make the remaining structure a little better and make a large space around it where people can come play music, read poetry and find community.
"I think trying to have a reason to come together ... I think the idea of a general store has changed a lot," Connell said.
He has saved every piece of flooring and stored it to rebuild.
"It will be if the floor could tell a story, it will be the one you put on it yourself," Connell said. "We're coming back, we're definitely coming back. I mean, we have not left, we have not gone," Connell said.