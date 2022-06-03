TEXAS — Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be slashing jobs at his Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle company. According to a report by Reuters, Musk has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and will be cutting around 10% of Tesla jobs worldwide.

Musk did not specify on the reasons for the move beyond apprehension about the economy.

According to Reuters, Musk made this announcement via email to executives, with the title “pause all hiring worldwide.” This notice comes only two days after Musk told his employees to either return to work in office for at least a minimum of 40 hours or leave the company.

At the end of 2021, Tesla had about 100,000 employees worldwide. Musk’s announcement aligns with other business leaders around the world warning of the risks of a recession. This comes just two months after the car company celebrated its move from California to Austin with the opening of its billion-dollar-plus Gigafactory.

Tesla shares fell almost 3% on Friday in U.S. pre-market trade, according to Reuters.​